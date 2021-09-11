Six arrested as £160m worth of cocaine seized on yacht off England's south coast

The men, whose ages range from 24 to 49, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and remain in custody awaiting interviews
Six arrested as £160m worth of cocaine seized on yacht off England's south coast

Drugs found on the Jamaican-flagged yacht Kahu. Picture: NCA/PA

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 17:26
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Six men have been arrested off the coast of Plymouth in the UK after authorities seized more than two tonnes of cocaine worth around £160 million.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said an operation involving its personnel as well as the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the British Border Force arrested a British man and five Nicaraguans aboard a Jamaican-flagged yacht 80 miles out to sea.

Border Force Maritime Command’s 42-metre cutter Searcher and 19-metre coastal patrol vessel Alert had covertly identified and monitored luxury yacht Kahu’s movements.

Kahu, which was sailing from the Caribbean, was intercepted and boarded by specialist highly-skilled Border Force and NCA officers in international waters north of Guernsey.

The yacht was then escorted back to an undisclosed location on the UK mainland where a team carried out a deep rummage search and discovered the enormous haul of Class A drugs.

The men, whose ages range from 24 to 49, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and remain in custody awaiting interviews, the NCA added in its statement.

“There’s no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK in such ways as County Lines fuelling more crime and misery," said NCA deputy director Matt Horne.

“Organised crime groups (OCG) are motivated by money.

“The deprivation of these drugs will smash a hole in the OCG’s plans and ability to operate.

A man being taken off the Jamaican-flagged yacht Kahu at an undisclosed location (NCA/PA)

“Also, the arrests of the men transporting the drugs means the crime group has lost trusted offenders who would have been key to their operation.

“We continue to work with partners at home such as Border Force and those abroad such as the AFP to protect the public from the Class A drugs threat.”

The NCA said the arrests demonstrate the strength of its international partnerships, working with the AFP who as part of the operation used evidence from their Operation Ironside, the country’s investigation into the AnOm encrypted comms platform.

“Intelligence from Operation Ironside had enabled the AFP to assist international enforcement partners in disrupting an alleged sophisticated criminal network," said AFP assistant commissioner Lesa Gale.

The Jamaican-flagged yacht Kahu at an undisclosed location (NCA/PA)

“Operation Ironside has opened the door to unprecedented collaboration across law enforcement agencies around the globe.

“This result highlights the importance of the AFP’s partnership with the NCA to combat offshore transnational organised crime that impacts both of our countries.

“The AFP and NCA have a strong, historic relationship and both agencies recognise the significant threat to national security posed by transnational organised crime.”

More in this section

Afghanistan Brother of Afghanistan’s former vice president ‘killed by Taliban’
Centre of excellence launch Pfizer could be authorized for US children aged 5 from October
Sept 11 Saudi A Changed Nation Saudi Arabia implementing reforms 20 years after September 11 attacks
cocaineplace: ukplace: north eastplace: south west
Sept 11 Biden

America marks 20 years since the horror of 9/11 attacks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 18
  • 22
  • 32
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices