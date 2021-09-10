Lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre claim Prince Andrew has been served papers

Ms Giuffre has sued the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager
Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations in the past (Yui Mok/PA)

PA Reporters

Lawyers for the woman suing Prince Andrew over sexual assault allegations have claimed to have served legal papers on him, according to a document filed in a New York court.

The lawyers, who represent Virginia Giuffre, say in the document that the civil lawsuit was handed to a Metropolitan Police officer who was on duty at the main gates of The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on August 27 at 9.30am.

The filing says this is “consistent with the provisions for service upon an individual defendant, under Section 6 of the Civil Procedure Rules, as required by the Supreme Court of Judicature in England & Wales”.

Ms Giuffre has sued the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke, when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment.

A spokeswoman representing the duke also declined to comment.

