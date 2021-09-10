Shooting in the US sees at least six wounded in southern Illinois

Illinois State Police in armoured trucks shine a spotlight on a building during a manhunt after a shooting in southern Illinois (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 12:16
Associated Press reporters

A shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded, authorities said, and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to local hospitals following the shooting in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. Details on their conditions have not been released.

Three suspects were taken into custody, KMOV-TV and KSDK-TV reported. They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry earlier had said that “multiple people” were shot outside the East Side Meat Market. Police in East St. Louis, which is located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, were investigating along with Illinois State Police.

