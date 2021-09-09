German footballer Jerome Boateng denies assaulting ex-partner

Former Germany and Bayern Munich football player Jerome Boateng has denied allegations of assault against his former partner as his trial started on Thursday.

Boateng told Munich District Court that he did not hit and injure Sherin Senler in July 2018 when they were on holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He is charged with allegations of dangerous bodily harm and verbal abuse against Senler, the mother of their two children.

According to the indictment, Boateng beat her, boxed her, bit her head, threw her on the ground and insulted her.

DPA news agency reported the public prosecutors’ office also accuses Boateng of throwing a glass lantern and cooling bag at his partner.

The 33-year-old footballer told the court his former partner had become aggressive and insulting during a dispute after a game of cards.

He said she hit him and injured his lip, and that she fell when he tried to push her away.

He disputed throwing a lantern at her but said it fell when he threw a cushion at a table. Boateng said he had never hit his ex-girlfriend.

Senler later told the court that Boateng punched her in the kidney so hard that she found it difficult to breathe.

She said he tore at her hair, bit her head, and pressed his thumb into her eye, giving her a black eye. She said that particular incident on July 19 2018 was not the first of its kind, but the most violent.

She said the couple had an “on-off relationship” since 2007. “Our relationship was always turbulent,” Senler said, with a “very toxic” connection.

Boateng, who appeared at the court wearing a dark blue suit and a white shirt, shook his head at times as Senler gave evidence to the court.

Boateng suggested Senler was bringing this case against him to boost her chances of success in a dispute over their children’s custody. Senler rejected the suggestion.

Thursday was the only scheduled day for the trial, which had been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions. Final arguments from prosecutors and the defence were still pending before a ruling can be made.

Boateng no longer plays for Bayern after the club declined to extend his contract at the end of last season. He has signed for French team Lyon.

He was dropped by Germany coach Joachim Low as part of a shake-up of the squad in March 2019.