‘Idiotic’ motorist jailed after driving car down UK railway track

‘Idiotic’ motorist jailed after driving car down UK railway track
Aaron O’Halloran driving a car on railway tracks between Duddeston and Aston stations in Birmingham (BTP/PA)
Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 09:01
Tom Pilgrim, PA

A man has been jailed for 15 months after he drove a car half a mile down railway tracks, causing passenger delays of up to eight hours.

British Transport Police (BTP) said Aaron O’Halloran’s “idiotic actions” on a stretch of track between Duddeston and Aston stations in Birmingham, which were caught on CCTV, resulted in more than £23,000 worth of damage.

The 31-year-old, of Thornbury Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was found guilty of endangering people on the railway, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a vehicle without insurance, BTP said.

He received a 15-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156 at Birmingham Crown Court on August 23.

BTP said the court was told that at around 7.30am on May 9 this year, O’Halloran drove the vehicle through a gate at Duddeston station and travelled half a mile down the railway tracks towards Aston.

He then abandoned the car across the tracks and fled the scene.

A mobile phone found by officers inside the car was traced back to him, BTP said.

In interview O’Halloran refused to comment on the incident, only denying it was him driving the vehicle when shown CCTV footage.

Aaron O’Halloran (BTP/PA)

A video clip shared by BTP showed the dark-coloured vehicle driving along railway tracks past a station platform with its front number plate appearing to hang loose.

Detective Inspector Raymond Ascott said: “This was an immensely dangerous and senseless act by O’Halloran which caused significant risk to passengers and damage to the railway.

“The sentence handed to him reflects the severity of this crime and we are thankful no-one was injured as a result of O’Halloran’s alarming behaviour.

“He’ll now have plenty of time to reflect on his idiotic actions in prison.”

More in this section

Wine stock Alcohol-free wine offers same heart health benefit, research suggests
Russia Gas Explosion Two killed in gas explosion at block of flats near Moscow
Sept 11 Where Are They Now They were some of 9/11’s biggest names – Where are they now?
railwayplace: ukplace: west midlands
Mexico Earthquake

At least one dead as powerful earthquake hits Mexico

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices