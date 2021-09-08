Media companies responsible for Facebook comments, Australian court rules

Media companies responsible for Facebook comments, Australian court rules
The comments were made on the Facebook pages of media companies (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 04:51
Associated Press Reporter

Media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages, Australia’s highest court has ruled.

The High Court dismissed an argument by some of Australia’s largest media organisations – Fairfax Media Publications, Nationwide News and Australian News Channel – that for people to be publishers, they must be aware of the defamatory content and intend to convey it.

The court found that by facilitating and encouraging the comments, the companies had participated in their communication.

The decision opens the media organisations to be sued for defamation by former juvenile detainee Dylan Voller.

Voller wants to sue the television broadcaster and newspaper publishers over comments on the Facebook pages of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Centralian Advocate, Sky News Australia and The Bolt Report.

The decision opens the media organisations to be sued for defamation by former juvenile detainee Dylan Voller (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

His defamation case, launched in the New South Wales Supreme Court in 2017, was put on hold while the separate question of whether the media companies were liable for Facebook users’ comments was decided.

The companies posted content on their pages about news stories that referred to Voller’s time in a Northern Territory juvenile detention centre.

Facebook users responded by posting comments that Voller alleges were defamatory.

The High Court decision upholds the rulings of two lower courts on the question of liability.

Courts have previously ruled that people can be held liable for the continued publication of defamatory statements on platforms they control, such as notice boards, only after they became aware of the comments.

More in this section

Biden Biden surveys storm damage after deadly flooding in US north-east
Brazil Independence Day Brazilian president risks backlash over show of strength
The Scales of Justice German man jailed for 40 months after sharing Islamic State propaganda videos
defamationdigitalplace: international
Mexico Abortion Protest

Mexico’s Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices