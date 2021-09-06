Israel sets out rules for foreign tour groups amid coronavirus surge

Israel sets out rules for foreign tour groups amid coronavirus surge
Jerusalem (Adam Davy/PA)
Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 08:23
Associated Press Reporter

Israel says it will soon reopen its gates to foreign tour groups even as it battles one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus infections.

The country’s tourism ministry said it will begin allowing organised tour groups into the country beginning on September 19.

Tourists will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, present a negative PCR test before their flight and undergo both PCR and serological testing upon arrival.

Visitors would have to quarantine in their hotels until the test results come back, a process expected to take no more than 24 hours.

A beach in Tel Aviv (Adam Davy/PA)

Tourists from a handful of “red” countries with high infection rates, including Turkey and Brazil, will not be permitted to visit for the time being.

Israel launched a similar programme in May after vaccinating most of its population early this year.

But the programme was suspended in August as the Delta variant began to spread.

In recent weeks, the country has begun administering booster shots to anyone who was vaccinated over five months ago.

The campaign has shown signs of controlling the Delta outbreak, allowing the government to begin allowing tourists to return.

More in this section

Guinea Political Crisis UN condemns coup in Guinea as president is detained in military custody
Afghanistan Taliban claim victory in last Afghan province to resist their rule
US citizens among passengers held on planes in Afghan airport, claims official US citizens among passengers held on planes in Afghan airport, claims official
coronavirusisraelplace: international
New Zeaalnd Virus Outbreak

Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices