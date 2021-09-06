Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday

Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday
The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA)
Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 08:00
Associated Press Reporter

Most of New Zealand will move out of lockdown on Tuesday, the government has announced.

However the largest city of Auckland will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until at least next week.

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since last month.

(PA Graphics)

All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday.

There have been a total of 821 cases found in the outbreak.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.

More in this section

Guinea Political Crisis UN condemns coup in Guinea as president is detained in military custody
Afghanistan Taliban claim victory in last Afghan province to resist their rule
US citizens among passengers held on planes in Afghan airport, claims official US citizens among passengers held on planes in Afghan airport, claims official
coronavirusplace: international
Travel Stock - Israel

Israel sets out rules for foreign tour groups amid coronavirus surge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices