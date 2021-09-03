UK cabinet office launches inquiry into 'leaking of plans for after Queen's death'

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the leaking of the plan
UK cabinet office launches inquiry into 'leaking of plans for after Queen's death'

Royal aides are likely to be frustrated at the information appearing in the public domain, especially as there have been few leaks over the decades. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 19:04
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

An inquiry has reportedly been launched by the British cabinet office following the leaking of plans to honour the memory of the Queen following her death.

The detailed arrangements known by the codename London Bridge – which cover everything from the lowering of flags to an official address – were published by the Politico website.

Operation Spring Tide – the plan for Charles’ accession to the throne – was also featured by the internet site which specialises in political reporting.

The Queen has been monarch since 1952 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Daily Telegraph quoted a senior Government source as saying the Cabinet Office had started an investigation into the leak.

“If it turns out to be an old version that was widely circulated and does not include the most sensitive material, it might go no further than that – but if it’s a fuller version that is only circulated to, say, 10 people, then the Cabinet Office will launch a formal inquiry,” a newspaper source said.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the matter.

Royal aides are likely to be frustrated at the information appearing in the public domain, especially as there have been few leaks over the decades.

Elements of the plans will have been circulated to specific organisations, local government offices, the military and sections of the media, to brief them on their roles in the arrangements.

Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s state funeral will be held (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Under the plans in the hours following the Queen’s death a “call cascade” will take place informing the UK Prime Minister, his cabinet secretary and a number of the most senior ministers and officials in the British government.

This day will be known by officials as “D-Day” and a series of events are planned on each successive day up until “D-Day+10” when the Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey.

The leak comes just ahead of the Boris Johnson's first visit to Balmoral since 2019, according to reports.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are said to have received an invitation from the Queen to stay at her Scottish home this weekend.

More in this section

Biden Joe Biden moves to declassify documents about September 11 attacks
Central Criminal Court stock Teenage neo-Nazi who wanted to kill Asian friend found guilty of terror plot in UK
Defrocked Cardinal Charged Former US cardinal denies sex attack on boy at wedding reception
queenplace: uk
Biden

Joe Biden travels to Louisiana to see devastation caused by Hurricane Ida

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices