Afghan women stage protest outside presidential palace in Kabul

Afghan women stage protest outside presidential palace in Kabul
Women stage a protest in Kabul (Wali Sabawoon/AP)
Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 11:16
Associated Press Reporter

A few dozen protesters have gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul to urge the country’s Taliban leadership to uphold women’s rights and include women in the government.

At one gate on Friday, around a dozen women held up printed pages calling for “A heroic Cabinet with the presence of women”.

The protesters chanted slogans asserting human rights and saying they did not want to return to the past.

Protesters said women should be included in the government (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

A document circulated by protesters demanded that Afghan women are granted full rights to education, social and political contributions to the country’s future, and general freedoms including free speech.

More in this section

Tropical Weather Altlantic Huge clean-up takes place after dozens killed in US floods
In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is seen displayed TikTokers flood Texas abortion whistleblower site with Shrek memes, fake reports and porn
Toddler among at least 58 people killed by Storm Ida Toddler among at least 58 people killed by Storm Ida
talibanplace: international
North Korea

Kim Jong Un demands Covid effort in ‘our style’ after rejecting foreign vaccines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices