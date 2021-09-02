Indonesia’s navy seizes tanker over suspected cargo of waste oil

Indonesia’s navy has seized a massive tanker believed to be loaded with thousands of tons of wasted black oil and has brought the ship to shore for further investigation, officials said.

The Panamanian-flagged MT Zodiac Star was located after the navy received an intelligence tip about a suspicious tanker near Tolop island and escorted it about 13 miles to a naval base in Batam on the Indonesian archipelago’s southwestern tip near Singapore, said Rear Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, the country’s western fleet commander.