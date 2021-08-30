Birthday ice cream arrives by delivery for space station astronaut

"No one’s ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before"
The night sky (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 20:16
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with an ice cream and other treats brought by a supply ship.

SpaceX’s latest cargo delivery showed up on Monday at the International Space Station after a day in transit.

Overseeing the automated docking was Nasa astronaut Megan McArthur.

”No one’s ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before.

“I appreciate it,” she radioed after the capsule arrived.

Launched Sunday from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for Ms McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.

The shipment arrived just a few days ahead of the first of three spacewalks.

Starting Friday, the two Russians on board will perform back-to-back spacewalks to fit out a new laboratory that arrived in July.

Then a Japanese-French spacewalking duo will venture out September 12 to install a bracket for new solar panels due to arrive next year.

That Nasa-directed spacewalk should have occurred last week, but was postponed after US spacewalker, Mark Vande Hei, suffered a pinched nerve in his neck.

Station managers opted to replace him with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

