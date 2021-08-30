London's Tower Bridge blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters

Activists are lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues
London's Tower Bridge blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters
Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 16:22
Chay Quinn, PA

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Tower Bridge in London with a van and caravan.

Activists are also lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against British government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues.

Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Extinction Rebellion members on Tower Bridge, central London, which has been blocked by a caravan. (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot’s partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers were on scene almost immediately.

“We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

“Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption.”

According to the police service, 34 arrests were made yesterday during the policing of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations which are expected to continue for the remainder of this week.

Police remove a man as members of Extinction Rebellion reach Tower Hill during their march in central London. (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Protesters were seen to be removed by the police prior to the blocking of the bridge with a large police presence on the scene of the occupation.

Extinction Rebellion’s latest action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion is into its second week after it commenced on Monday August 23.

Read More

‘Number of arrests’ expected over anti-Irish chanting in Glasgow

More in this section

Online child sexual abuse Porn sites ‘must do more to stop access by children,’ England's Children's Commissioner says 
Coronavirus booster shots 'not a luxury', WHO Europe head says Coronavirus booster shots 'not a luxury', WHO Europe head says
Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021 Salmond investigation ‘upheld sexual harassment claims’ before being struck down
climateenvironment#climate changeplace: united kingdomplace: ukplace: london
Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Bill

‘Number of arrests’ expected over anti-Irish chanting in Glasgow

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices