New Zealand reports first death linked to Covid-19 vaccination

New Zealand reports first death linked to Covid-19 vaccination

New Zealand health chiefs said a woman has died from myocarditis after being given the Pfizer vaccine (PA)

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 08:17
Associated Press reporters

New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus vaccine death.

A health board that monitors vaccine safety said on Monday that a woman had died from myocarditis after being given the Pfizer jab.

The board said the woman probably developed the condition because of the vaccine, although she had other medical issues which may have contributed.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said myocarditis is a very rare side-effect and there is clear evidence that having a vaccination is much safer than being infected with Covid-19.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland will remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least another week (Mark Mitchell/Pool/AP)

Health authorities have so far administered vaccines to more than two million New Zealanders.

The board declined to answer questions from the Associated Press, including the woman’s age and the date of her death, citing protocol because a coroner is investigating the case further.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland will remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least another week, but with slightly fewer restrictions, as the nation battles an outbreak of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

More in this section

Afghanistan Rockets target US troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage
North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation, UN atomic watchdog says North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation, UN atomic watchdog says
Tropical Weather Atlantic Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
coronavirusnewzealandplace: international
Benny Gantz

Israel and Palestine hold first high-level talks in years

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices