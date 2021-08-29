Rocket strike near Kabul airport kills child

Rocket strike near Kabul airport kills child
U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The massive U.S.-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday. Most allies have completed their own airlifts and flown out after 20 years of deployment in the country. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 14:37
Kathy Gannon, Tameem Akhgar and Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

A rocket has struck a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.

Rashid, who goes by one name, said the rocket struck on Sunday afternoon.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

The rocket fire came as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased security around the airfield as the UK ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

Read More

US ‘has capacity to evacuate 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan’

More in this section

Thailand Protests ‘Car mob’ protest in Thai capital seeks removal of government
Italy and Ibiza are travel hotspots Six injured, including child, after ferry runs aground on islet near Ibiza
SpaceX sends ants, avocados and robotic arm to space station SpaceX sends ants, avocados and robotic arm to space station
talibanrocketplace: international
US Afghanistan

US ‘has capacity to evacuate 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices