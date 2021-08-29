Rocket strike near Kabul airport kills child

A rocket has struck a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.
Rashid, who goes by one name, said the rocket struck on Sunday afternoon.
No group immediately claimed the attack.
The rocket fire came as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.
After an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased security around the airfield as the UK ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.