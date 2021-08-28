At least 21 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh

At least 21 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh
Rescue efforts after the boat sank (AP)
Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 06:57
AP Reporters

At least 21 people are dead and around 50 are missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank following a collision in Bangladesh.

The sinking occurred in a large pond in the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district, police said.

Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by Friday night, while survivors said about 100 people were on board, officials said.

Local news reports, quoting the area’s top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said about 50 people are missing.

More than 100 people were on board, officials said (AP)

A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat, which sank quickly, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Nurul Amin told the paper: “I was grazing cattle on the bank of the pond.

“I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly.”

The area is 51 miles east of the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is regularly used to move people and goods.

More in this section

Nigeria Students Released Three groups of students freed in Nigeria in 24-hour period
Sirhan Sirhan Parole Hearing RFK assassin wins parole with support of two Kennedy sons
US reports world's first deer with COVID-19 US reports world's first deer with COVID-19
boatplace: international
Biden

US air strike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

  • 1
  • 21
  • 28
  • 30
  • 43
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices