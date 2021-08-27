Solicitor remanded in custody accused of contaminating food with blood

Hammersmith & Fulham Council advised shoppers to throw away anything bought from the three shops late on Wednesday
Police outside the Tesco Express affected on Fulham Palace Road, west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 16:03
Ted Hennessey, PA

A solicitor has appeared in court accused of injecting syringes filled with blood into food items at three supermarkets in west London.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, is charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – in Fulham Palace Road on Wednesday evening.

Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, indicated no plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard the defendant is alleged to have entered the Waitrose store at 7.30pm and started “throwing around” syringes filled with blood and injecting them into food items.

The defendant, who the court was told is a solicitor and a “man of previous good character”, is also accused of doing the same along with throwing eggs in the nearby Sainsbury’s store, and going on to inject more items in Tesco Express before being arrested.

The precise contents of the blood are not known, the court heard.

Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road on Thursday, seizing items including processed meats.

Following the incident, Hammersmith & Fulham Council advised shoppers to throw away anything bought from the three shops late on Wednesday.

Elghareeb was remanded in custody and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on September 24.

syringeplace: ukplace: london
