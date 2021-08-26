Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 17:19
Eleanor Barlow, PA

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police have said.

The 27-year-old, who also plays for the French national team, is due to appear in court on Friday charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

The force said the charges relate to three complainants, over the age of 16, and are alleged to have happened between October last year and this month.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court, police said.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

A police spokesman said: “Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

In a statement, Manchester City said: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

uk
Latest

