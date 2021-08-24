Milkshakes off the menu as all UK McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

Chains in Northern Ireland and Ireland have not been affected by supply chain issues
Milkshakes off the menu as all UK McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes across all its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 08:39
Holly Williams, PA Deputy City Editor

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in all of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.

The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland, and Wales.

A spokesman reportedly said the group is suffering supply chain issues but is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

However, chains in Northern Ireland and Ireland have not been affected by the supply chain issues.

McDonald’s is the latest to be hit by supply woes after Nando’s was last week forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage. It blamed staffing shortages at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers.

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions, and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the Government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

Read More

M&S sees a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes' orders

More in this section

US Afghanistan US steps up pace of evacuations as Taliban warn deadline must be met
Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta variant Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta variant
New York Governor Kathy Hochul becomes first female governor of New York
mcdonaldsplace: uk
Japan Fukushima Water

Japan backs interim plan geared towards release of radioactive water

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices