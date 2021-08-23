Anti-vaccine protesters storm Channel 4, ITV news headquarters 

A video circulating on Twitter shows protesters yelling abuse at veteran news anchor Jon Snow
Crowds of protesters outside ITN’s headquarters in Camden (Nico Hogg/PA)

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 15:34
Tess de la Mare, PA

Police have been called to ITN’s London headquarters after a group of protesters “unlawfully gained access” to the building.

The protesters are understood to have forced their way into the building which is home to ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, following an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in central London.

Images posted on social media by staff members show dozens of people in the ITN reception, with police standing between them and security barriers into the main building.

Crowds of police were also gathered on the pavement outside to block any more any more demonstrators forcing their way in.

A video circulating on Twitter shows protesters yelling abuse at veteran news anchor Jon Snow.

Police outside ITN’s headquarters (Nico Hogg/PA)

Labour MP David Lammy was among those to condemn the protestors, tweeting "

"This is horrendous. Jon Snow is one of the UK’s finest broadcasters - but all journalists should be free to do their jobs without harassment, intimidation or abuse."

Following the incident in Camden on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, where people have unlawfully gained access to the building.

“Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry.”

It follows an incident on August 9 when a crowd thought to be made up of anti-vaccine protesters tried to gain access to the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

