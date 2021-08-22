Afghan woman gives birth on US military flight

An ambulance stands next to a C-17 transport plane carrying people from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base in Germany (Uwe Anspach/dpa/AP)
Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 11:10
Associated Press reporters

An Afghan woman has given birth on board a US Air Force C-17 plane flying from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the US military said.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The US military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began experiencing complications during the flight on Saturday.

It said: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel boarded the plane and delivered the baby in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

