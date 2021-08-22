US radio host who regretted vaccine scepticism dies of Covid

US radio host who regretted vaccine scepticism dies of Covid
Talk show host Phil Valentine talk radio host had been a vaccine sceptic until he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 (John Partipilo/The Tennessean/AP)
Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 06:53
AP Reporters

A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine sceptic until he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet on Saturday.

Mr Valentine had been a sceptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for Covid-19, and prior to being admitted to hospital, he told his listeners to consider, “If I get this Covid thing, do I have a chance of dying from it?” If so, he said, they should be vaccinated.

He said he had chosen not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably would not die.

Phil Valentine takes to the stage at an event in Nashville, Tennessee (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean/AP)

After Mr Valentine was moved into a critical care unit, Mark Valentine said his brother regretted that “he wasn’t a more vocal advocate of the vaccination”.

“I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, ‘Go get vaccinated. Quit worrying about the politics. Quit worrying about all the conspiracy theories’,” Mark Valentine told The Tennessean newspaper on July 25.

“He regrets not being more adamant about getting the vaccine.”

Phil Valentine had been a radio personality since he was 20 and became a popular conservative host by railing against a state income tax proposed by Republican then-governor Don Sundquist, the Tennessean reported.

More in this section

Palestinians Israel Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border
Mexico Tropical Weather Eight dead as Hurricane Grace hits Mexico’s Gulf coast again
Virus Outbreak Jesse Jackson Jesse Jackson and wife admitted to hospital with Covid
coronavirusvalentineplace: international
US radio host who regretted vaccine scepticism dies of Covid

Seven Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices