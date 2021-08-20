Joe Biden reassures Americans in Afghanistan they will be brought home

Joe Biden reassures Americans in Afghanistan they will be brought home
President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 19:12
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan that they will be safely returned to the US.

He said: “We will get you home.”

Mr Biden’s comments at a White House news conference come as the US government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport.

They are being rescued from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Mr Biden is facing criticism for chaotic and often violent scenes outside the airport with crowds struggling to reach safety inside.

More in this section

Scotland Independence rally Second Scottish independence referendum by end of 2024 proposed under SNP-Green deal
Plymouth incident UK police did not seize Plymouth gunman's shotgun after assault
Afghanistan Taliban killed minorities, Amnesty International report says
talibanbidenplace: international
Russia Germany

Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan and other major issues in Moscow meeting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 36
  • 41
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices