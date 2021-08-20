Watch: Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

In a clip posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account, two people, an officer and a 'good Samaritan' at the station, can be seen jumping down onto the tracks to lift the person to safety
Watch: Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

Picture: New York Police Department

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 10:15
Emily Chudy, PA

A person has been rescued from subway tracks in New York City moments before a train arrived at the station.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that a “sick strap hanger” (subway passenger) had taken ill and fallen in the Bronx, New York.

In a clip posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account, two people, an officer and a “good Samaritan” at the station, can be seen jumping down onto the tracks to lift the person to safety.

“When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, NYPD Transit officers didn’t hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own,” the NYPD wrote.

The clip was taken from the platform at the 149th Street and 3rd Avenue in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman can be heard shouting “hurry up!” before the two pushed the man up from the tracks, with a train rolling into the station shortly after.

Kathleen O’Reilly, NYPD chief of transit, wrote on Twitter: “That’s officers Lopez, Peguero, Sugrim and Caban-Bailon from District 12 working as a team to flag the train and get the man to safety.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted!”

Read More

US urges world leaders to stay away from New York for UN general assembly

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Aug 4, 2021 UK medicines regulator approves first drug designed specifically to tackle Covid-19
Japan Obit Sonny Chiba Kill Bill star Sonny Chiba dies aged 82
Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan Dominic Raab faces new calls to quit over ‘unforgiveable failure of leadership’
subwayplace: uk
Malaysia Politics

Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation’s new leader

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 36
  • 41
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices