Pope Francis says getting coronavirus vaccine is ‘act of love’

Pope Francis says getting coronavirus vaccine is ‘act of love’
Pope Francis (Riccardo De Luca/AP)
Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 10:27
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis is adding his voice to a campaign to overcome vaccine scepticism, issuing a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love”.

The video message released on Wednesday is aimed at a global audience but directed particularly at the Americas.

It features six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America as well as the Argentinian-born pope.

Being vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the competent authorities is an act of love

Pope Francis

It was produced by the Vatican and the Ad Council, which has produced a series of pro-vaccine ads in a bid to get more people vaccinated.

In his comments, Francis said: “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the competent authorities is an act of love.

“And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love.”

He added: “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Francis had emphasised at the start of the pandemic the need to ensure equal access to the vaccine, especially for the poor.

Tourists using a ‘green pass’, indicating vaccine use, checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

But faced with increasing scepticism about vaccines especially among religious conservatives, the Vatican has vowed an all-out effort to overcome hesitancy and encourage widespread vaccination.

The Vatican has declared that it is morally acceptable for Catholics to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted foetuses.

More in this section

Pakistan issuing visas on arrival for foreigners leaving Afghanistan
Geronimo the alpaca Last ditch legal fight to save Geronimo set to resume
R Kelly R Kelly due back in court for opening of sex-abuse trial
coronavirusplace: international
ADDITION Hong Kong

Four members of Hong Kong student union held for ‘advocating terrorism’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices