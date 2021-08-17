Afghanistan’s vice-president claims he is caretaker president

Afghanistan’s vice-president claims he is caretaker president
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)
Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 15:52
Associated Press Reporter

The Afghan vice president is claiming that after President Ashraf Ghani fled in the face of the Taliban sweep into Kabul over the weekend and with his whereabouts unknown, the vice president is the country’s “legitimate” caretaker president.

Amrullah Saleh made the comment on Twitter on Tuesday.

He cited the Afghan constitution was empowering him to declare this.

He wrote that he was “reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus”.

As of now, Afghan leaders, including former president Hamid Karzai and peace council chief Abdullah Abdullah, have been negotiating with the Taliban since the fall of Kabul.

More in this section

NATO Europe Iran Nato boss blames Afghan leadership for collapse of armed forces
France Wildfire Thousands evacuated as crews battle wildfires near French Riviera
Israel Wildfires Israeli firefighters continue to tackle wildfires near Jerusalem
talibanveepplace: international
Afghnaistan

Taliban spokesman vows security and says some women’s rights will remain

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices