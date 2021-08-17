US ‘to recommend Covid vaccine boosters for eight months after second jab’

US ‘to recommend Covid vaccine boosters for eight months after second jab’

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall. Picture: Getty Images

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 07:04
Zeke Miller, Associated Press

US experts are expected to recommend Covid-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans eight months after they received their second dose of the shot.

The move for all people regardless of age is aimed at ensuring lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall.

They have been reviewing case numbers in the US as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

An announcement on the US booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Doses would only begin to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines, with that action expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

Last week, US health officials recommended boosters for some with weakened immune systems, citing their higher risk of catching the virus and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness waned over time.

More in this section

Afghanistan Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’
The Sovereign's Parade Johnson to unveil plan to let vulnerable Afghans set up home in UK
Afghanistan Don’t forget Afghan women, pleads 22-year-old Kabul student seeking asylum
US ‘to recommend Covid vaccine boosters for eight months after second jab’

Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices