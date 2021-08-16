President Biden says Afghan collapse ‘faster than expected’

Joe Biden: 'American troops cannot and should not be fighting the war, and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves'
President Biden says Afghan collapse ‘faster than expected’

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 21:26
Associated Press Reporter

US President Joe Biden has said the collapse of the Afghan government occurred much faster than his administration expected.

The president said in a White House press conference: “The truth is this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Afghanistan erupted into disarray as the Taliban swept across the country in recent days, taking the capital of Kabul this weekend as the United States has been attempting to withdraw its forces, diplomats, allies and Afghans who worked with the coalition over the course of the 20-year war.

But the president said that the rapid end of the Afghan government only vindicates his choice to end the war.

Mr Biden added: “American troops cannot and should not be fighting the war, and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”

More to follow . . .

