Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week

Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week
President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan at Camp David (The White House/AP)
Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 16:21
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden will return to the White House to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan.

The president will speak a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

The White House said Mr Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3.45 on Monday afternoon from the East Room local time (20.45 BST).

It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

More in this section

Opposition leader gives message of unity after winning Zambia’s presidency Opposition leader gives message of unity after winning Zambia’s presidency
Firefighters grapple with more wildfires near Greece’s capital Firefighters grapple with more wildfires near Greece’s capital
r m US government to probe Tesla Autopilot system over emergency vehicle crashes
talibanbidenplace: international
Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week

Protesters clash with Thai police amid tensions over pandemic handling

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices