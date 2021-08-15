Tributes paid to Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington

Tributes paid to Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Devon and Cornwall Police of Stephen Washington who died in the firearms incident at Keyham, Devon, in which gunman Jake Davison killed five people before turning the gun on himself. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021.

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 17:56
PA Reporters

The family of Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington has said their world “has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye” as they paid tribute to him.

The 59-year-old, one of five people shot dead by Jake Davison on Thursday night, was a “devoted” family man and a “loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend”, they said in a statement.

Mr Washington was the fourth victim during Davison’s shooting spree, gunned down in front of horrified onlookers in a park in the Keyham area of the city.

In a statement released by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Floral tributes in Keyham (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Washington’s family said: “Following on from the recent attack on our community on Thursday August 12, we, the Washington family, would like to issue the following tribute to Stephen.

“Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person.

“He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

“Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

“Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident.”

In the statement Mr Washington’s widow Sheila described him as her “soulmate”, saying: “Fly high, you’ve earnt your angel wings.”

The family asked that they be left to grieve their loss in private.

Davison shot his 51-year-old mother, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie, aged three, and her father Mr Martyn, 43.

In the 12-minute attack, Davison then killed Mr Washington, 59, in a nearby park before shooting 66-year-old Ms Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

Read More

Afghan president joins stampede to flee country as Taliban close in

More in this section

Turkey sends ships to evacuate flood-hit town as death toll hits 62 Turkey sends ships to evacuate flood-hit town as death toll hits 62
Justin Trudeau Trudeau calls election as he seeks to capitalise on vaccination success
Afghanistan British national stuck in Afghanistan: ‘How can I leave my wife alone to die?’
keyhamplace: ukplace: south west
Tributes paid to Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington

Cloud of smoke over Jerusalem as fire crews tackle wildfires

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices