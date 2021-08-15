Cloud of smoke over Jerusalem as fire crews tackle wildfires

Cloud of smoke over Jerusalem as fire crews tackle wildfires
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stroll through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 16:33
Associated Press Reporter

A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.

The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke.

Israeli media said that hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control.

Hot, dry weather and windy conditions were complicating the effort.

There were no reports of injuries, but Israeli police said that several communities west of Jerusalem were being evacuated and roads in the area were being closed to traffic.

