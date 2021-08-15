Toddlers among latest to cross English Channel in migrant boats 

Toddlers among latest to cross English Channel in migrant boats 

A young child is carried ashore as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 13:45
Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

Children too young to walk were among people seen arriving in Dover on Sunday after making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

Toddlers were carried ashore in the arms of officials after being brought into the port aboard a Border Force patrol boat.

Adults wrapped in blankets and lifejackets also arrived in Dover.

One man wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap beneath his lifejacket gave a thumbs up as he was brought into the Kent port.

The latest arrivals come days after a 27-year-old Eritrean man lost his life trying to reach the UK when his migrant boat started to sink off the French coast.

A number of boats are believed to have succeeded in crossing to the UK on Sunday, with about 50 people seen arriving in Dover.

A man, thought to be a migrant, gives a thumbs as he is brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force (Steve Parsons/PA)

The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and the waters have claimed several lives.

The Home Office has repeatedly vowed to make the Channel route “unviable” but numbers have risen sharply over the past two years.

Since the start of last year, nearly 20,000 people have risked death crossing to the UK aboard dinghies, kayaks and other small boats.

Read More

Hunt for survivors goes on after earthquake leaves at least 304 dead in Haiti

More in this section

Japan’s PM marks end of war but does not apologise for country’s aggression Japan’s PM marks end of war but does not apologise for country’s aggression
Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul and await ‘peaceful transfer’ of power Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul and await ‘peaceful transfer’ of power
The Sovereign's Parade Johnson urged to make last-ditch intervention to save Afghanistan
migrantsplace: ukplace: south east
Toddlers among latest to cross English Channel in migrant boats 

Hunt for survivors goes on after earthquake leaves at least 304 dead in Haiti

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices