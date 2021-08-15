Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to call early election

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to call early election
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet governor general Mary Simon (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 02:40
Rob Gillies, Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the governor general’s residence on Sunday and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election.

It comes as he seeks to capitalise on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

Mr Trudeau’s itinerary shows he will visit the governor general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing the Queen as head of state, on Sunday morning.

He will announce the election for September 20, an official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.

Mr Trudeau is seeking to win a majority of seats in Parliament after his Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Cornwall for the G7 summit (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The election comes as Canada is in the midst of a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Mr Trudeau is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.

After a slow start, Canada now has enough vaccine for every citizen and his government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Mr Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats in Parliament in 2015.

The victory ended almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations have damaged Mr Trudeau’s standing.

More in this section

Plymouth incident Police have questions to answer over Plymouth mass shootings, Labour says
At least 29 dead as Haiti hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake At least 29 dead as Haiti hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake
Taliban capture Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city Taliban capture Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city
electionplace: international
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to call early election

At least 227 killed as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices