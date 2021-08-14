Afghanistan president sounds defiant note as Taliban forces approach Kabul

Afghanistan president sounds defiant note as Taliban forces approach Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 10:36
Associated Press Reporter

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he will not give up the “achievements” of the last 20 years and that “consultations” are under way.

He delivered a brief and vague televised address on Saturday, his first public appearance in days following a major Taliban advance.

The insurgents have seized most of northern, western and southern Afghanistan and are battling government forces some seven miles south of Kabul.

The United States is set to withdraw its last forces by August 31, raising questions about the survival of Mr Ghani’s Western-backed government.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

More in this section

Members of Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) deploy to Afghanistan. US troops start to arrive for Afghanistan evacuation as Taliban close in on Kabul
Royal Tour of Australia - Day Five Record daily infection toll reported in Australia’s most populous state
Plymouth incident Plymouth shooting: police reinstated gunman’s firearms licence last month
talibanghaniplace: international
California Wildfires

US Forest Service at capacity as wildfires continue

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices