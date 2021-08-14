Woman, 22, charged with murder of three-year-old boy

Leila Picker, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested earlier this week
Leila Picker will appear before magistrates in Nottingham (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 08:27
PA

A woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy who died after being found injured at a home in Nottinghamshire.

Leila Picker, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested earlier this week and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a house in Main Road, Jacksdale, on August 7 and found the boy seriously hurt.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on August 9.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life.

“We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boy’s death and have now charged a woman with murder.

“We would reassure the public that we believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road, and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

