BBC condemns Russian ‘assault on media freedom’ over expulsion of journalist

BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford Picture: BBC via AP

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 21:31
Tom Horton, PA

The BBC has labelled the reported expulsion of their correspondent from Moscow as “a direct assault on media freedom”.

State broadcaster Russia 24 had reported that BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford will have to leave the country before the end of the month when her visa expires.

It said the decision not to extend her visa was in retaliation for a refusal to grant or extend the visas of Russian journalists in the UK.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement: “The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is a direct assault on media freedom which we condemn unreservedly.

“Sarah is an exceptional and fearless journalist. She is a fluent Russian speaker who provides independent and in-depth reporting of Russia and the former Soviet Union.

“Her journalism informs the BBC’s audiences of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

“We urge the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report events in the region independently and impartially.”

BBC News’ deputy director Jonathan Munro added in a tweet: “We at @BBCNews unreservedly condemn decision by Russian Government to expel our Correspondent @sarahrainsford from Moscow at end of month.

“Excellent and knowledgeable journalist, always fair.”

