New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Albany (Office of the Governor of New York/AP)
Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 19:44
Marina Villeneuve, Associated Press

The New York state Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo once he steps down, the chamber’s top Democrat said.

Mr Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday over sexual harassment allegations, days after he faced increasing pressure to resign or face the possibility of being ousted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature through the impeachment process.

He said at the time that it would not take effect for 14 days.

The state attorney general last week released an independent investigation that found Mr Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that the Assembly Judiciary Committee had heard from its lawyers that it cannot impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.

Nevertheless, Mr Heastie said, the evidence the committee had gathered “could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned”.

Since March, outside lawyers have been helping the committee conduct a wide-ranging investigation on whether there were grounds to impeach Mr Cuomo, a Democrat.

The announcement came on a day the Assembly had initially set as a deadline for Mr Cuomo’s legal team to respond with any additional evidence refuting the allegations against him.

Some Democrats, including Assembly member Ron Kim, had urged the Assembly to impeach Mr Cuomo anyway to prevent him from running for office again in New York.

Mr Heastie said that he has asked Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine to turn over “to the relevant investigatory authorities all the evidence the committee has gathered”.

Some Judiciary committee members, including Democrats Phil Steck and Kenneth Braunstein, said they wanted the committee to at least release a report of their findings to the public.

More in this section

Plymouth incident Eye-witness hid under pool table during Plymouth shooting
Plymouth incident Five killed in Plymouth mass shooting named by police including gunman's mother
Technology Stock - Social Media Plymouth gunman refers to mother as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ on social media
cuomoplace: international
Plymouth incident

Watchdog to investigate UK police over Plymouth gunman’s possession of shotgun

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices