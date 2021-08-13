Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in house in England

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, police said.
A man and child were found dead in Kidderminster, England. Picture: PA

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 15:44
Josh Payne, PA

An investigation has been launched in the UK after a serving police officer and child were found dead.

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster, England following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child at the address.

The force said a 39-year-old man and a three-year-old child were found dead on arrival.

The 39-year-old man was a serving officer with West Mercia Police.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

“While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues.”

