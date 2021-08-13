Heavy rainfall triggers deadly mudslide in Japan

Heavy rainfall triggers deadly mudslide in Japan
A road is damaged by the swollen Suzuhari river in heavy rain in Hiroshima (Kyodo/AP)
Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 10:24
Mari Yamaguchi, AP

Up to four people are feared to have died after torrential rain pounding south-western Japan triggered a mudslide, and threatened to cause more flooding and more landslides in the region.

The mudslide in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses, with four residents inside.

A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead, while a man in his 60s was seriously injured, according to Unzen city officials. Rescue workers are searching for the two other residents.

The Jicho river is swollen following heavy rain in Nagomi (Kyodo/AP)

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain and mudslide warnings in parts of the southern main island of Kyushu.

Earlier warnings for Hiroshima in western Japan, where record rainfall fell earlier this week, were downgraded as rains subsided.

Television footage on NHK public broadcaster showed rivers swollen with muddy water close to overflowing in Hiroshima.

A woman holding umbrella makes her way through heavy rain in Fukuoka, western Japan (Kyodo/AP)

The meteorological agency said nearly 20in of rain fell in parts of Nagasaki in the past 48 hours, exceeding the average for the month of August. More downpours were forecast.

Local authorities issued evacuation advisories to high-risk areas in those regions, affecting more than three million residents, but the measure is non-compulsory and only a fraction usually evacuate.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called a disaster management meeting and pledged to do the utmost for the rescue and relief operation and support for the affected residents.

More in this section

Plymouth incident Man suspected of killing five in Plymouth mass shooting identified
Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push
Cheng Lei Australian government ‘seriously concerned’ over journalist’s detention in China
mudslideplace: international
Heavy rainfall triggers deadly mudslide in Japan

Taliban take three more provincial capitals in sweep across Afghan south

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices