Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push

Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul (AP)
Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 09:43
Tameem Akhgar and Rahim Faiez, AP

Taliban forces have captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, Afghan officials have said.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by US, UK and allied Nato forces.

Estimates suggest those countries lost some 800 troops over the decades-long war there.

A Taliban flag flies at a square in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan (AP)

The insurgents have also captured the capital of Zabul province as their lightning offensive in the south gradually encircles the government in the capital, Kabul.

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country, just weeks before the US plans to withdraw its last troops.

More in this section

Taliban take three more provincial capitals in sweep across Afghan south Taliban take three more provincial capitals in sweep across Afghan south
Plymouth incident Man suspected of killing five in Plymouth mass shooting identified
Cheng Lei Australian government ‘seriously concerned’ over journalist’s detention in China
talibanplace: international
Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push

Heavy rainfall triggers deadly mudslide in Japan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices