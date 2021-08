Jamie Spears agrees to step down as daughter Britney's conservator -attorney

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the pop star's attorney said today.

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, has agreed to step down from his role as conservator. Picture: AP Photo/Nick Ut

Spears, who has controlled his daughter's affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed today.

The move comes after Spears, 39, demanded her father be removed from his position, alleging the complex legal arrangement controlling her life and career was abusive.

Jodi Montgomery is the conservator of the singer’s personal affairs on what technically remains a temporary basis.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’s new lawyer, welcomed the news of Jamie’s departure and described it as “vindication” for his client.

He said in a statement: “I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome.

“Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.

“We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney.

We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms Spears and others.

He added: “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.

“In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.” Spears delivered explosive courtroom testimony in June, making a series of claims about the conservatorship, including she was being prevented from getting married and having more children.

Jamie, 69, had resisted calls to stand down and this week the judge in the case denied a request from Spears’s legal team to bring forward a hearing on his status.

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie’s lawyer, has been contacted for comment.

Jamie was in charge of his daughter’s estate, a role he had held since 2008 after a court deemed her incapable of looking after herself following a series of mental breakdowns.

He also oversaw Spears’s personal affairs but stepped down from that position in 2019, citing ill health.

A court hearing to discuss her request had been set for late September in Los Angeles.

-Reuters and Press Association