Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japanese port

The 39,910-ton wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground on Wednesday while sailing inside Hachinohe Port
Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japanese port
Cargo ship Crimson Polaris (Japan Coast Guard via AP)
Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 16:28
Associated Press Reporter

A cargo ship broke into two pieces after running aground in a northern Japanese port and is spilling oil into the sea, Japan’s coast guard said Thursday.

All 21 Chinese and Filipino crew members were safely rescued by the coast guard, said the ship’s Japanese operator, NYK Line.

The 39,910-ton wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground on Wednesday while sailing inside Hachinohe Port.

The ship was spilling oil into the sea (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

It managed to free itself from the seabed, but suffered a crack which widened and eventually caused the vessel to split into two early on Thursday, the coast guard said.

Officials were trying to contain the oil spill. The amount of oil leaked is under investigation, NYK Line said in a statement.

The broken hull of the Panamanian-registered ship has drifted about 2.4 miles off the coast, it said.

More in this section

Torrential rain triggers fatal floods and mudslides in northern Turkey Torrential rain triggers fatal floods and mudslides in northern Turkey
Seungri K-pop star sentenced to three years in prostitution case
Afghanistan Taliban continues to make Afghanistan gains with 10th provincial capital seized
shipplace: international
Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japanese port

Japan mayor apologises for biting athlete’s Olympic medal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices