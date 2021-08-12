Taliban continues to make Afghanistan gains with 10th provincial capital seized

Taliban continues to make Afghanistan gains with 10th provincial capital seized
Smoke rises from the city of Lashkar Gah after airstrikes against Taliban forces in Helmand province (Abdul Khaliq/AP)
Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 08:36
Associated Press reporters

Taliban the militants have seized the Afghanistan provincial capital of Ghazni.

The capture marks the 10th provincial capital seized by the insurgents in the last week.

Fighting was still ongoing on the outskirts of the city.

However, officials say the Taliban were raising their flag and the city had calmed after hours of heavy fighting.

The Afghan central government in Kabul and the security forces did not immediately acknowledge the capture of Ghazni.

A mortar shell hole is seen in a shipping container (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Ghazni is some 80 miles southwest of Kabul.

The Taliban also captured a police headquarters in a provincial capital in southern Afghanistan teetering toward being lost to the insurgents as suspected US airstrikes pounded the area, an official said.

Fighting raged in Lashkar Gah, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities in the Taliban heartland of Helmand province, where surrounded government forces hoped to hold onto the capital after the militants’ week-long blitz in which they have already seized nine others around the country.

Afghan security forces and the government have not responded to repeated requests for comment over the days of fighting.

However, President Ashraf Ghani is trying to rally a counter-offensive relying on his country’s special forces, the militias of warlords and American air power ahead of the US and Nato withdrawal at the end of the month.

More in this section

Free climber George King ‘I could die’ admits Shard climber after scaling third London skyscraper
Wildfires continue to advance in multiple US states Wildfires continue to advance in multiple US states
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand's borders to remain shut as it eyes re-opening to vaccinated travellers early 2022
talibanplace: international
Taliban continues to make Afghanistan gains with 10th provincial capital seized

Zambia’s voters go to polls in election billed as test of democracy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices