Huge California fire grows as Montana blaze threatens towns

California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying nearly 550 homes while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities.

The dangerous fires are among some 100 large blazes burning on Wednesday across 15 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

The east end of Northern California’s massive Dixie Fire flared up on Tuesday as afternoon winds increased, fire officials said.

Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the fire has destroyed at least 1,045 buildings, more than half of them homes in the northern Sierra Nevada.

Newly released satellite imagery showed the scale of the destruction in the small community of Greenville that was incinerated last week during an explosive run of flames.

The Dixie Fire in Northern California (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The Dixie Fire named after the road where it started on July 14 by Wednesday morning covered 783 square miles and was 30% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At least 14,000 remote homes were still threatened.

The Dixie Fire is the largest single fire in California history and the largest currently burning in the US.

It is about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California’s largest wildfire overall.

In south-eastern Montana, communities in and around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation were ordered to evacuate as the uncontrolled Richard Spring Fire grew amid erratic winds.

The order included Lame Deer, where people who fled the fire early on Tuesday had sought shelter, only to be displaced again that night when the fire got within several miles.

Some communities have been ordered to evacuate (Mike Clark/The Billings Gazette via AP)

Also ordered to leave were about 600 people in around Ashland, a small town just outside the reservation with a knot of businesses along its main street and surrounded by grasslands and patchy forest.

No homes were reported lost, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said.

Two homes caught fire on Tuesday but were saved, including one near Lame Deer. Sheriff’s deputies used fire extinguishers on the flames and a passing fire helicopter dropped a bucket of water to put it out, Mr Fulton said.

Heavy winds were forecast to return on Wednesday, and authorities were concerned that the fire would again advance toward Ashland and Lame Deer.

The flames came right up to a subdivision outside Ashland along the Tongue River and were within several miles of the town by Wednesday morning.

Powerful gusts on Tuesday caused the blaze to explode across more than 230 square miles as the fire jumped roads, creeks and fire lines created in an attempt to prevent it from growing. It was 0% contained on Wednesday morning.