Anticyclone 'Lucifer' sees Sicily reach highest temperature ever seen in Europe

A weather station in the town of Syracuse in Sicily recorded temperatures of 48.8 degrees celsius today - the hottest ever recorded in Europe.

The temperature was confirmed by Sicily's Agrometeorological Information System (SIAS), though the data has yet to be officially validated by Italy's national meteorological service.

Many regions in Italy have been recorded temperatures higher than 39 degrees in recent days, as an anticyclone dubbed ‘Lucifer’ sweeps up through the country.

Earlier this afternoon the Italian health ministry issued its highest 'Level 3' heat warning for eight cities - Bari, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Rome.

Wildfires

Italy, like the other Mediterranean countries of Greece and Turkey, has been grappling with wildfire outbreaks over the past fortnight.

According to Italian Government statistics, firefighters have dealt with 44,442 wildfires in the country since June 15 - a major increase one the 26,158 reported last summer.

A wildfire raging in Blufi, in the upper Madonie, near Palermo, Sicily. Picture: AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

So far, most of the fires have occurred in the southern regions of Puglia, Calabria, Abruzzo and Sicily, though several have also been reported in Sardinia.

"We are losing our history, our identity is turning to ashes, our soul is burning," the mayor of Reggio Calabria, Giuseppe Falcomata, wrote in a Facebook on Wednesday.

Italy's fire service, the Vigili del Fuoco said on Twitter they had undertaken more than 3,000 operations in Sicily and Calabria in the last 12 hours, employing seven planes to try to douse the flames from above.

"We must immediately respond to this emergency, providing economic relief to those who have lost everything," said Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli.