Body of British hiker found in Pyrenees following search

Body of British hiker found in Pyrenees following search

The body of Esther Dingley has been found (LBT Global/PA)

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 12:40
Ted Hennessey, PA

The body of British hiker Esther Dingley, who went missing in the Pyrenees, has been found by her partner close to where a bone was discovered two weeks ago.

Ms Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22.

The LBT Global charity said her body and equipment were found together by Daniel Colegate on Monday afternoon.

The discovery was made on Monday (LBT Global/PA)

A statement said: “A team of forensic specialists along with mountain rescue personnel were dispatched to the site in order to catalogue the scene and recover Esther.

“At this stage an accident is the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early indications. A full investigation is under way to confirm the details surrounding this tragedy.

“The family remain incredibly grateful for the efforts of the police units involved and their commitment to understanding the exact circumstances of Esther’s death.

“LBT Global are supporting Daniel and Esther’s mother, Ria, as they come to terms with this news.”

It comes after a single bone was found nearby last month, which DNA testing later confirmed was Ms Dingley’s.

Mr Colegate and Ms Dingley met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a camper van six years ago.

Read More

Julian Assange is 'an innocent man accused of practising journalism', UK High Court told

More in this section

Pope Francis Holy calling: Pope Francis has phone chat during audience with public
Julian Assange extradition Julian Assange is 'an innocent man accused of practising journalism', UK High Court told
British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia
pyreneesplace: ukplace: north east
Body of British hiker found in Pyrenees following search

Portugal and Spain prepare for wildfires as forecasters predict heat wave

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices