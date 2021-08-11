Peter Lawwell fire attack: €23,000 reward offered for information

Peter Lawwell fire attack: €23,000 reward offered for information

Police have released images of a man they want to trace in relation to the fire (Police Scotland/PA)

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 11:02
Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Reporter

A reward of up to £20,000 (€23,600) has been offered for information about the fire attack on the home of former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

Crimestoppers is offering the cash to anyone who can provide information anonymously which leads to the conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Mr Lawwell and his family were forced to flee their home after an explosion and blaze at the property in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday May 19, which police are treating as deliberate.

A man was spotted on CCTV pouring accelerant on cars in the garage in the early hours of that morning.

Last month, police released images of a man wearing a black top and black trousers who they wish to trace in relation to the fire.

Peter Lawwell and his family were forced to flee their home (PA)

Crimestoppers said it believes people in the local community may know who was behind the “reckless and irresponsible” attack.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “The potential risk to life from this kind of attack means we urgently need anyone with information about those responsible to come forward before someone is seriously hurt.

“We know it can be difficult to speak up about crime, especially if it’s about someone close to home or because you may be fearful of the consequences.

“However, that’s why Crimestoppers is here for you – to take your information whilst you stay completely anonymous.

“Since we began in the late 1980s our charity has always kept its cast-iron guarantee to the hundreds of thousands of Scots who have trusted us with their anonymous information over the years.

“You can use our easy and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org to pass on what you know or you can talk to us by calling our UK contact centre which is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111.

“Not only may you be eligible for a reward, but you’ll be doing the right thing.”

Read More

Portugal and Spain prepare for wildfires as forecasters predict heat wave

More in this section

British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia
Poland EU Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over controversial media bill
Biden US Senate approves Democrats’ $3.5tn budget in latest win for Biden
lawwellplace: ukplace: scotland
Peter Lawwell fire attack: €23,000 reward offered for information

Portugal and Spain prepare for wildfires as forecasters predict heat wave

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices