Etihad announces losses due to falling passenger numbers during pandemic

Etihad announces losses due to falling passenger numbers during pandemic
A Etihad Airways Airbus A380 plane comes into land at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 09:51
Associated Press Reporter

Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad reported core operating losses of 400 million US dollars for the first half of the year, driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of coronavirus course across the globe.

The figure, although half of the 800 million US dollars in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic in the first half of 2020, reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel.

Over the last six months, the airline carried one million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020.

An Etihad Airbus A340 plane lands at Heathrow Airport in Middlesex (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad, lamented the “curveball of the Delta variant disrupting the global recovery in air travel”.

But the carrier, which competes with nearby Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, stressed it is ready to reap the benefits of a rebound after slashing year-on-year operational costs by 27% to 1.4 billion US dollars.

Etihad is one of the Middle East’s top carriers but was wracked by financial losses even before the pandemic clobbered the aviation industry worldwide.

More in this section

Guinea Ebola Guinea records West Africa's first Marburg virus death, WHO says
CITY Ark Scientists trial AI-system which could diagnose dementia in one scan
Hermit crabs ‘sexually excited’ by plastic toxins in oceans Hermit crabs ‘sexually excited’ by plastic toxins in oceans
etihaddigitalplace: international
Etihad announces losses due to falling passenger numbers during pandemic

Teacher goes on trial in German cannibalism case

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices