Scientists trial AI-system which could diagnose dementia in one scan

Being able to intervene earlier could help with efforts to slow the disease’s progression
Scientists trial AI-system which could diagnose dementia in one scan

An artificial-intelligence system can diagnose dementia after one brain scan (PA).

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 09:17
PA Reporter

Researchers are trialling an artificial-intelligence system which they believe can diagnose dementia after one brain scan.

Those involved in the work said being able to intervene earlier could help with efforts to slow the disease’s progression and ensure patients have more information on their situation at an earlier stage.

Some 500 patients are expected to take part in the first year of the trial at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and other memory clinics across the country.

The system works by comparing brain scans of people who suspect they might have dementia with those who have already been diagnosed. An algorithm is used to detect patterns in the scans that expert neurologists cannot identify.

Zoe Kourtzi, professor of cognitive computational neuroscience at the Alan Turing Institute and professor of experimental psychology at the University of Cambridge, said early intervention is key.

She told the BBC: “If we intervene early, the treatments can kick in early and slow down the progression of the disease and at the same time avoid more damage.

“And it’s likely that symptoms occur much later in life or may never occur.”

Consultant neurologist Dr Timothy Rittman, from the University of Cambridge, told the BBC the artificial-intelligence system was a “fantastic development”.

He said: “These set of diseases are really devastating for people.

“So when I am delivering this information to a patient, anything I can do to be more confident about the diagnosis, to give them more information about the likely progression of the disease to help them plan their lives is a great thing to be able to do.”

More than 850,000 people in the UK are thought to have dementia, according to the NHS, with the condition affecting one in 14 people over the age of 65, and one in six people aged over 80.

Alzheimer’s Research UK has said predictions from 2014 estimated that one million people here will have dementia by 2025, doubling to two million by 2050.

Read More

Epstein accuser takes legal action against Prince Andrew over alleged assault when she was 17


More in this section

Hong Kong Carrie Lam Hong Kong leader advocates retaliatory sanctions against West
Bangladesh offers jab to Rohingya refugees amid surge in infections in camps Bangladesh offers jab to Rohingya refugees amid surge in infections in camps
Duke of Edinburgh funeral Epstein accuser takes legal action against Prince Andrew over alleged assault when she was 17
dementiahealthplace: united kingdomplace: ukplace: east anglia
Scientists trial AI-system which could diagnose dementia in one scan

Hermit crabs ‘sexually excited’ by plastic toxins in oceans

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices