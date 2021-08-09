Protesters scuffle with police at studios where Loose Women was being filmed

Protesters clashed with police as they attempted to gain entry to TV studios where the ITV show Loose Women was being filmed.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show officers battling to keep a large crowd from entering the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

The crowd, thought to be anti-vaccination protesters, could be heard shouting and chanting at the officers, who formed a wall in front on the studios.

They started at Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm on Monday before making the journey to the Studioworks site.

Some could be seen wearing masks while others had their hoods up as scuffles with police began.

Officers could be seen clutching batons as some protesters ended up on the floor, though no arrests were made, according to police.

An officer sustained a “minor” facial injury during the demonstration and this is being investigated, the force added.

Television presenter Charlene White said on the social networking website the protest occurred while Loose Women was live on air.

She tweeted: “Huge thanks to Andy and the security team over at Television Centre.

“The protesters attempted to gain access to the building while we were live on air with @loosewomen – and we’ve only just left, because of safety.

“Andy and his team were just incredible, thank-you xx.”

Some of the demonstrators later made it to the BBC’s current headquarters in Portland Place but left hours later, police added.

A general view of BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place. (PA)

A Met spokeswoman said: “At around 13:00hrs on Monday, 9 August, a group of demonstrators left Shepherds Bush Green and walked the short distance to Wood Lane, White City.

“A small group ran towards the entrance of a commercial premises where officers were in attendance to prevent entry. Officers were pushed by a small number of demonstrators but the arrival of additional officers quickly restored calm.

“One officer sustained a minor facial injury. This will be investigated.

“The demonstrators remained outside the premises for some time without further incident, before moving through west London in the direction of central London. They were monitored by officers along the length of their route.

“At around 17:30hrs, they gathered outside a commercial premises in Portland Place where, again, officers had been deployed to prevent any disturbances.

“The demonstrators remained at the location before dispersing without further incident. There were no arrests.”

ITV has been approached for comment.

The BBC declined to comment.